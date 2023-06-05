Woman, 2 children found dead inside Fremont home

FREMONT -- Police in Fremont responding to a call Monday found three people, an adult and two children, dead inside an apartment.

Officers arrived at about 1 p.m. on a call to ascertain a problem at the Victoria Park apartment complex on 40000 Inglewood Common in the city's Irvington neighborhood.

The officers entered the apartment and found a woman dead along with two deceased juveniles. Fremont Police said due to the sensitivity of this investigation no additional details will be released at this time.

A heavy police presence was at the location and expected to last for several hours while detectives investigate the incident.

Police said there currently were no known threats to the community.

People living in the area were asked to review any surveillance footage for possible information that may be of value to the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Gebhardt at mgebhardt@fremont.gov.