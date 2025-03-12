2 juveniles arrested with ghost gun, replica firearm near San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the arrests of two juveniles this past weekend near the Stonestown Galleria in connection with brandishing a replica firearm and possessing a ghost gun.

According to the press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, officers patrolling the area of the Stonestown Galleria located at 3200 20th Ave were flagged down regarding a subject with a firearm.

Officers searched the area and found a male juvenile subject who matched the description provided by security. That juvenile and a second juvenile male subject refused to respond to commands and started to flee from the officers on foot. Officers quickly detained both juveniles without further incident.

Police were able to find both an AR-style replica firearm and a ghost gun in the area where the suspects were detained. Officers developed probable cause to arrest two juvenile males.

One of the juveniles was cited for resisting arrest and openly displaying an imitation firearm in public. The other juvenile suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) for resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm.

Although arrests have been made in the case, it remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.