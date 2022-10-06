Watch CBS News
Crime

2 dead after vehicle hits power pole in possible DUI crash near Fairfield

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:57
CHP patrol car
CHP patrol car at an incident. CBS

FAIRFIELD -- Two people died after their car hit a power pole near Fairfield on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.  

A Hyundai was traveling south on Mankas Corner Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a power pole just south of Ledgewood Road. The driver and passenger, both from Fairfield, died. Alcohol is considered a factor in the collision, the CHP said. 

Mankas Corner Road was shut down as a result while PG&E worked to restore power in the area and the roadway reopened at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.  

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 1:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.