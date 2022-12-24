2 dead in 'absolutely horrible' double homicide in San Francisco's Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."

While there were few details provided, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident late Friday afternoon. He said investigators were "working on a double suspicious death/homicide case" that happened Friday morning.

#SFPD Investigators are working on a double suspicious death/homicide case from this morning in the Bayview. Absolutely horrible and is extremely hard on our Homicide Investigators, CSI, Officers, Fire, DEM911, ME's Office, and Community. Thankful for their dedication to service pic.twitter.com/5pKpQug000 — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) December 24, 2022

"Absolutely horrible and is extremely hard on our Homicide Investigators, CSI, Officers, Fire, DEM911, ME's Office, and Community," the tweet read.

There was no information provided regarding the exact location of the incident, the victims or possible suspects. Vaswani said that a press release would be issued shortly providing additional details.