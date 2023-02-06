Watch CBS News
2 arrested in January's Marin City attempted murder

MARIN CITY -- Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in a January 26th Marin City stabbing that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Marin County Sheriff said Julian Nicholas Wilson, an 18-year-old from Larkspur, has been charged with attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Daeshawn Damarri Burr, a 22-year-old male from Marin City, has been charged with the destruction of evidence.

Investigators said that on January 26th just before 2 p.m. deputies were summoned to the 200 block of Drake Avenue in Marin City for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, the deputies located a male victim unconscious and suffering from multiple stabs wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

Over the next several days, detectives performed interviews and neighborhood canvases in an effort to locate video surveillance and determine who was responsible for the stabbing.

On February 3rd, detectives served a search warrant in Larkspur and Marin City leading to the arrests.

Wilson was  currently being held on $1 million bail. Burr was booked and released due to the zero bail structure.

