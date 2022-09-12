2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles the Oakland Hills

PIEDMONT -- While only measuring 2.9 in magnitude, an earthquake Sunday night in the Oakland hills in Piedmont was felt throughout much of the East Bay and in San Francisco.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 10:31 p.m. and had an epicenter off Broadway by the Caldecott Tunnel and near Lake Temescal along the Hayward Fault.

By 11 p.m. more than 1,000 people had told the USGS they had felt the quake. There were no immediate reports of any damage.