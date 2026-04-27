19th Avenue in San Francisco reopens after repaving; 2 more weekend closures ahead

Caltrans reopened northbound lanes of 19th Avenue in San Francisco early Monday morning, as crews completed the first of three weekend closures for repaving work.

The agency posted on social media that the roadway reopened at 1:35 a.m., about three-and-a-half hours ahead of schedule. 19th Avenue had been closed since about 7 a.m. on Friday.

#TRAFFICALERT: Caltrans is pleased to announce that the first of three weekend closures for the 19th Avenue Rehabilitation Project finished ahead of schedule on Monday, April 27 at 1:35 a.m. - about 3 1/2 hours ahead of schedule. For more, see https://t.co/JxV4tbdXan @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/0rQds5zjM9 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) April 27, 2026

According to Caltrans, the 70-hour operation repaved northbound lanes from Sloat Boulevard to Lincoln Way, covering 16 blocks and six lane miles of the road, also known as Highway 1.

One of the most heavily traveled roads in San Francisco, two additional weekend closures are scheduled over the next month. The next closure, impacting southbound 19th Avenue between Lincoln and Sloat is scheduled from Friday, May 8 at 7 a.m. through Monday, May 11 at 5 a.m.

On Memorial Day weekend, Caltrans will close northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue starting Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m. through Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

During the closures, two lanes of the road will be closed, while one lane will be open for public transit, emergency responders and access to local streets.

Caltrans said closing the roadway over three weekends will reduce the impact on drivers and the public from 40 to 10 days.