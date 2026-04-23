19th Avenue in San Francisco to close for 3 weekends for road work. Here's what to know.

Drivers who rely on 19th Avenue in San Francisco will face major delays during three upcoming weekends, as Caltrans has planned extended closures to perform roadwork.

According to a statement from the agency, northbound lanes of the roadway between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way will close starting Friday, Apr. 24 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Apr. 27 at 5 a.m.

A second closure, impacting southbound 19th Avenue between Lincoln and Sloat is scheduled from Friday, May 8 at 7 a.m. through Monday, May 11 at 5 a.m.

On Memorial Day weekend, Caltrans will close northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue starting Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m. through Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

During the closures, two lanes will be fully closed, while one lane will be open for public transit, emergency responders and access to local streets. Parking on 19th Avenue will be restricted to work zones during the closures, while parking is permitted on side streets.

Crews will repave all northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Holloway Avenue during the closures. Caltrans said organizing the work over three weekends will reduce the impact to drivers from 40 days to 10 days.

For the upcoming closure of the northbound lanes, Caltrans is recommending two different detours around the closure.

Caltrans

Detour via Junipero Serra Boulevard:

Steer right to Junipero Sierra Boulevard

Take a left on Sloat Boulevard

Take a right to Sunset Boulevard

Take a right on Lincoln Way

Take a left on 25th Avenue

Take a right on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Take a left on 19th Avenue/SR-1

Detour via Brotherhood Way:

Drive westbound on Brotherhood Way

Take a right on Lake Merced Boulevard

Take a right to Sunset Boulevard

Take a right on Lincoln Way

Take a left on 25th Avenue

Take a right on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Take a left on 19th Ave/SR-1

Along with the work on 19th Avenue, also known as Highway 1, Caltrans is also planning to repave the intersection of California Street and Park Presidio Boulevard this summer.