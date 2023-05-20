11 mile stretch of Highway 37 closed until Sunday morning

SONOMA - An 11-mile portion of state Highway 37 is closed between the cities of Sonoma and Vallejo, reopening Sunday morning, transit officials said.

Highway 37 is closed between Highway 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma and Highway 29 in Vallejo until Sunday morning, according to Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART).

The purpose of the closure is to reconstruct the railroad crossing near the junction with Highway 121 at Sears Point. The highway is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

According to the transit agency, due to heavy vehicle traffic and usage, this railroad crossing requires significant repairs, including reconstruction of the subgrade and the railroad track.

Highway 37 will be closed immediately west of Noble Road and immediately west of the railroad tracks near Sears Point, the transit agency said.

Travelers driving westbound will be required to take Highway 29 to Highway 12, then take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 37.

Travelers driving eastbound will be required to take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 12, then take Highway 29 to Highway 37. Westbound drivers can also continue on Highway 12 to Interstate 80.