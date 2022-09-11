107-year-old Sonoma County war hero and philanthropist celebrated

SANTA ROSA -- A swing band and dozens of well-wishers celebrated a war hero and a Sonoma County philanthropist's 107th birthday on Saturday afternoon.

Albert Maggini actually turned 107 on Monday, September 5th. But family and friends thought more people could joy the celebration by hosting it this weekend at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

Veteran Albert Maggini's 107th birthday party in Santa Rosa. CBS

Maggini said he would have driven to his party if he didn't give up driving three years ago.

"That was a terrible thing in my life to give up my Porsche. I had a black Porsche. Oh my, that puppy was a great, great automobile," said Maggini.

Maggini is still mentally sharp, healthy, and relatively mobile. He started using a walker this year. KPIX asked about his secret to longevity.

"Well, first, it's the martinis. They help. But I've been just lucky," said Maggini.

He said he was lucky because he survived World War II. Maggini flew 35 combat missions over Nazi Germany as a navigator in the B-17 bombers and had a lot of close calls.

The Santa Rosa resident is known to be the oldest living veteran in Sonoma County. Veterans of different branches and wars came to shake his hand.

But his service didn't end with the military. He served on the boards of a local college and hospital for decades.

Santa Rosa leaders said the lifelong philanthropist helped raise millions of dollars for local charities. He had a lot of connections since he was a stockbroker and finally retired in his 90s.

"His entire life was about service to the community. And he's fun. And he's just a really good man," said niece Carol Maggini Wade.

Maggini Wade said he outlived his younger siblings and his wife of more than six decades. She passed away 20 years ago.

"He's a treasure. He's a treasure because he's a good sport to let us celebrate his birthday when he could say, 'Don't bother me.' He's a good sport and a kind man," said longtime friend Jean Schulz, widow of Charles Shulz.

Maggini said he was thankful so many people and supporters came to wish him a happy birthday.

"I'm just flattered. They're so nice," said Maggini.