Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Here's how far a $100K salary goes in the most — and least — affordable U.S. cities

By Irina Ivanova

/ MoneyWatch

More Americans move to the South
More Americans moved to the South in 2022 04:56

A six-figure salary has long been seen as a marker of financial success. But with the ever-rising cost of living, $100,000 doesn't offer much by way of financial security in a number of big U.S. cities. 

In fact, in the priciest locales — New York, San Francisco and Honolulu — $100,000 buys you the same quality of life as someone making $36,000 per year almost anywhere else in the nation, according to a new analysis from personal finance website SmartAsset. 

For the report, SmartAsset used its paycheck calculator to remove state, federal and local taxes from a $100,000 salary, then adjusted the remainder based on each city's relative cost of living.

The place that offers the biggest bang for your buck? Memphis, Tennessee, where a six-figure earner would have the equivalent of $86,000 left after taxes. Tennessee has no personal income taxes, leaving the hypothetical worker with $74,500 after federal taxes. But Memphis' low cost of living makes that equivalent to take-home pay of $86,400 elsewhere around the U.S.

Most locals make far less than that amount, it's worth noting. The median household in the Memphis metro area earns $55,000 per year, lower than the national median of nearly $70,000.

Texas was another major winner in SmartAsset's rankings, with seven of the top 10 cheapest cities in the calculation: El Paso, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Arlington. 

On the other end of the spectrum, New York ranked dead last in affordability, with a $100,000 salary in the Big Apple equivalent to just $36,000 in take-home pay elsewhere in the nation. 

California features heavily on the least-affordable list, with the 10 priciest cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego and Oakland. About 4 in 10 households in the state make over $100,000, census data show, but the price of housing in the state has skyrocketed to the point where a four-person family making six figures qualifies for federal assistance in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.