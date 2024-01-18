Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 4 injured in early morning SF Tenderloin shooting

By William Lankford

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 1/18/24
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 1/18/24 07:08

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in San Franciscos Tenderloin early Thursday morning. 

Officers responded to a reported shooting  at around 2:34 a.m. in the area of Hyde and Turk. 

According to police, when they arrived onsite they found four men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All five individuals who sustained life-threatening injuries were transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, one of the men did not survive his injuries, and his name is not currently known.

Police have not announced an arrest or released any suspect details in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 2:18 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.