1 dead, 4 injured in early morning SF Tenderloin shooting

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in San Franciscos Tenderloin early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at around 2:34 a.m. in the area of Hyde and Turk.

According to police, when they arrived onsite they found four men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All five individuals who sustained life-threatening injuries were transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, one of the men did not survive his injuries, and his name is not currently known.

Police have not announced an arrest or released any suspect details in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.