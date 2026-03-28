1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco SoMa shooting and assault; 2 suspects arrested

One person was killed and two others injured during a shooting and assault in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Friday night, and two suspects were arrested, police said.

In a press release on Saturday, the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded at about 11:12 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of 3rd and Harrison streets. They arrived to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police said officers began administering first aid and CPR, and medics arrived to continue life-saving measures before taking him to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Two other victims were also found who had been assaulted during the same incident, but were not shot, police said. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Multiple units responded to the scene, and officers located and detained two suspects in the vicinity of the incident, police said. Homicide investigators developed probable cause to arrest both suspects, who were identified as 19-year-old Richmond resident Edwin Depaz Maldonado and 20-year-old San Rafael resident Andy Segura Giron.

The two were booked at San Francisco County Jail. Maldonado faces charges of murder and resisting arrest, while Giron faces a charge of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

More information on the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting and assault was not immediately available.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.