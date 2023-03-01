1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- One person died and another was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning in the Fruitvale District of Oakland, police said.

Shots rang out just before 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of International Boulevard near the Fruitvale BART station.

Officers responded and located two victims. Paramedics took the victims to area hospitals where one person died. The other victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not yet identified the person who died in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.