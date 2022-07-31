1 dead, 1 injured after suspected drunk driver strikes pedestrians in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A Concord woman has been arrested for being under the influence after her vehicle struck two pedestrians early Saturday in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other.

According to Walnut Creek police, an officer on patrol heard a crash in the area of N. Main Street and Pine Street at about 1:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a pickup truck that collided with two pedestrians who were walking on the east sidewalk of N. Main Street.

The vehicle also collided with a cement pillar.

One victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries, and the other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver, 28-year-old Briana Day, has been arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Day was booked at Martinez Detention Facility on $300,000 bail.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Walnut Creek PD Dispatch at 925-935-6400.