Severe winter storm wreaking havoc in SoCal

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday in the Riverside County mountains, with 1 to 3 feet above 6,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet of snow expected on higher peaks.
Temperatures dropped drastically when the winter storm first arrived in Southern California, going down from 70 degrees a week ago to LAX tying its lowest-ever recorded temperature.
The powerful arctic blast even prompted the first Blizzard Warning in Los Angeles County since 1989.
Since the storm first rolled into Southern California on Tuesday, it has brought with it several inches of rain, creating dangerous conditions on the roads and flooding streets throughout the San Fernando Valley.
Flooding closes a portion of the I-5 in San Fernando Valley
In the San Fernando Valley, a stretch of the I-5 Freeway is closed due to flooding.
Caltrans reported a full I-5 freeway closure in the Sun Valley/ Arleta area. Northbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED from Penrose St. to Sheldon St./Laurel Canyon Blvd. Southbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED Osborne St. to State Route 170.
Fish Fire burn scar area moves to 'Green Alert' level
Duarte moved the Fish Fire impact area to a "Green Alert" level at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are now back open
City officials say Duarte experienced very little impact in the Fish Fire Area with only minor muddy water buildup behind
the k-rails at the top of Mel Canyon Road.
I-5 Freeway closed in Atwater Village due to flooding
In Atwater Village, the I-5 Freeway is fully closed due to flooding Saturday morning.
Caltrans reports: Southbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED from Los Feliz Blvd. To Glendale Blvd. Northbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED FROM Fletcher Dr. to Glendale Blvd. for unknown duration.
Winter storm shuts down 14 freeway in Canyon Country
The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Santa Clarita are closed due to ice and snow on the roadway.
California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic and Caltrans is on the way to help any stranded vehicles currently on the road.
Authorities are also reporting a major mudslide at Soledad Canyon.
This is a developing story and we will update once more information is received.
4 people and a dog rescued out of Sepulveda Basin
Four homeless people and their dog were rescued from a heavily flooded section of the Sepulveda Basin.
Crews rescue driver from flooded truck in Devore
Crews in San Bernardino County rescued a driver from a flooded truck in Devore.
About 30,000 without power in Los Angeles
There have been widespread power outages with 30,000 customers in just the city of Los Angeles without power.
CHP preparing to close the Grapevine once again
The California Highway Patrol is preparing to close the Grapevine again as the severe storm brings a massive amount of rain to Los Angeles County.
The CHP will escort cars through the thoroughfare before closing it.
Ground stop issued at LAX amid severe storm
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at LAX due to severe thunderstorms.
At this time, LAX is not allowing planes to land, only to take off.
Marine Warning extended to Los Angeles County Coast
The Marine Warning affecting Ventura County has been extended to Los Angeles County.
The conditions can bring watersports and wind gusts blowing more than 50 knots or about 57.5 mph.
Boats could suffer significant damage because of the high winds and smaller crafts can capsize. The NWS recommends everyone seek safe shelter.
Here are the areas under the marine warning:
- Catalina Island
- Redondo Beach Pier
- Avalon
- Two Harbors
- Manhattan Beach
- Rancho Palos Verdes
High voltage wires trap driver inside car near Hollywood Hills
The Los Angeles Fire Department is trying to rescue a driver trapped inside their car in Hollywood Hills.
According to the department, the incident started after energized, high-voltage wires came crashing down onto the roadway and on top of the driver's car.
Rescue crews cannot save the driver until utility workers shut off the power.
Authorities have closed Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Jovenita Canyon Drive until they can rescue the person trapped inside.
Severe thunderstorm warning from Santa Clarita to LA coast
There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 10:45 p.m. Friday.
Flash Flood Warning extended to 2 a.m.
The Flash Flood Warning creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties Friday afternoon has been extended to 2 a.m.
The storm is creating the conditions for a possible water spout or weak tornado at this time.
Between 2-6 inches of rain have already fallen and it is possible that an additional 2-4 inches of rain will fall throughout the night.
People in Thousand Oaks, Camarillo and Moorpark are being asked to hunker down as the storm passes through.
For all of the areas under the Flash Flood Warning click here.
Blizzard conditions continue in San Gabriel Mountains
A Blizzard Warning is still in effect around Southern California's mountain regions bringing visibility to near-zero.
Joy Benedict reported live from Phelan, where she was pelted with heavy snow and witnessed several drivers get stranded in the snowstorm.
Marine Warning issued for Ventura County Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Warning off the Ventura County Coast lasting until 9 p.m. tonight.
The conditions can bring watersports and wind gusts blowing more than 50 knots or about 57.5 mph.
The locations impacted are Ventura Harbor, Point Mugu, Anacapa Island and San Nicolas Island.
Boats could suffer significant damage because of the high winds and smaller crafts can capsize.
The NWS recommends everyone seek safe shelter.
Winter storm hits coastal areas in SoCal
The winds and rain kept people away from the beaches in Manhattan Beach on Friday.
"Born and raised here in the South Bay, so yea, we don't get a lot of this," said Mark Mattis, lives in Manhattan Beach.
The Manhattan Beach Pier was completely empty as rain poured down in the area. Whether you had an umbrella, or not, the wet weather was a struggle for many.
"I'm really over it. I'm honestly not a rain person so I'm from Southern California so..um, not for me!" said Michelle Salazar, lives in South Bay.
But, the rain didn't seem to bother everyone in the area.
"It's been beautiful. Exactly what I expecting with the weather when come to L.A." said Brian Powers, who is originally from Massachusetts.
"I think the rain is good. We need it. I just hope my backyard does not flood," said a local resident.
As the winter storm continues, four severe weather alerts have been issued for South Bay for floods, high surf and powerful winds.
Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn area
Authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those living in the Bond Fire burn area as heavy rains threaten to create debris flows in the area.
The advisory, which started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, affects everyone living in Silverado and Williams Canyons. Authorities strongly encouraged people to prepare to evacuate, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs and residents with large animals.
For more information click here.
Winter storm causes mud-flow concerns in San Gabriel Valley
There are growing concerns for potential mud-flows in burn scar areas in San Gabriel Valley after rain poured all day on Friday.
A yellow alert was also issued for several burn scars in the arear including the Fish Fire burn scar in Duarte.
Snow came down up in the San Gabriel Mountains in the community of Mt Baldy, where residents were shocked.
Schools in the San Bernardino Mountains are closed. Bear Valley Unified and Rim of the World Unified school districts both canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.
All roads near Mt. Baldy Resort were closed to all non-residents and chains were required for anyone traveling up the mountain.
"The last time San Gabriel Mountains saw this much snow was Christmas time of 2019," said a local in the area.
Forecasters say as much as 8 feet of snow could fall in the San Gabriel mountains this week from the winter storm.
Below the snow line, more heavy rain and cold temperature are expected to continue.
"Hail....snow.... in the Inland Empire. I never have seen that.... ever!! When I woke up this morning ice all over my windshield wow!" said a resident.
Authorities say most areas where concerns for mud-flows exist will be closed throughout the weekend.
Rain falls in Manhattan Beach
Coastal rain fell in Los Angeles County Friday.
Snowfall in the high desert near Phelan
It was a winter wonderland for families in Phelan Friday.
Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Heavy rain is creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service expanded a Flash Flood Warning for most areas in Los Angeles County until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The areas under this warning include: Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are also under the Flash Flood Warning.
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are also under the Flash Flood Warning.
Flooded streets trap cars across Los Angeles County
Flooded streets outside of Hollywood-Burbank Airport trapped at least six cars and another man in Sun Valley was forced to stay on his car's roof to avoid the rising water.
For the full article click here.
Tips: Driving safely on Southern California roads during winter storm
What do you need to know to stay safe on SoCal roads as the big winter storm arrives this week? Caltrans spokesperson Alisa Almanzan offers tips for drivers.
- Limit non-essential travel, delay trips if possible
- Plan for potential closures, scope out alternate routes
- Monitor conditions, anticipate flooding
- Watch out for workers and maintenance crews on roadways
- Check your vehicle's brakes, wipers, tires,
- Fill your gas tank
- Carry tire chains
- Carry food, water, chargers, extra clothing/blankets
For more safe driving tips click here.
Southern California roads, highways affected by powerful winter storm
The latest winter storm is affecting roads across the Southland. We've compiled a list of the latest road conditions you should look out for.
For an updated list of road closures throughout Southern California click here.