Defining a Blizzard: Southern California gets its first Blizzard Warning in decades

The powerful winter storm expected to pummel Southern California with frigid temperatures and high winds has brought another unexpected wrinkle — the first Blizzard Warning in nearly four decades.

"Even if this is not our 1st, this is a dangerous storm," the National Weather Service tweeted. "Do not travel in the mountains Fri & Sat."

Traffic moves slowly on Interstate 5 through the Newhall Pass separating the San Fernando Valley from the Santa Clarita area, as snow coats the hillside in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Meadows) AP Photo

According to the NWS, the urgent advisory affects the regions near the Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents in the area can expect heavy snow with 75 mph gusts and near-zero visibility.

By Saturday night, meteorologists expect 2-5 feet of snow accumulation for areas near the elevation of 4,000 feet. A few places at a higher elevation can expect almost seven feet of snow. Most major mountain passes, as well as regions around 2000-4000 feet, can expect 6-12 inches of snow.

The advisory stated that "travel could be very difficult to impossible" and recommended that travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

For those that absolutely need to travel, the NWS recommends they bring an extra flashlight, food and water in their car in case of an emergency.

"If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle," the NWS wrote.

The weather can also bring "extensive tree damage."

This is the first Blizzard Warning since Feb. 4, 1989. Additionally, officials have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which is expected to bring very cold wind chills amid strong winds.

A blizzard is defined by these conditions:

Falling and/or blowing snow with winds of 35 mph or more

Visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less

All of these conditions must last for three hours or more

