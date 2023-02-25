Flooded streets trap cars across Los Angeles County

Flooded streets trap at least 6 cars outside of Hollywood-Burbank Airport

The rain has proven to be a formidable foe for many drivers in Los Angeles County.

At least 6 vehicles flooded and stuck on Vineland Ave in #NorthHollywood right on the western end of Burbank Airport …including a Maserati. @LAFD was on scene to help. Steer clear of Vineland if possible. @kcalnews #larain @NWSLosAngeles @fly_BUR pic.twitter.com/uvHpn4ObfY — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) February 24, 2023

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for northern Los Angeles County, which includes much of the San Fernando Valley. The warning extended to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas in Los Angeles County, as well as all the recent burns scars fall under the advisory:

Burbank

Griffith Park

Universal City

North Hollywood

Pasadena

Hollywood

Downtown Los Angeles

Van Nuys

Beverly Hills

Alhambra

Encino

Northridge

Santa Clarita

Chatsworth

Woodland Hills

Whittier

West Covina

Glendora

San Dimas



Flooded streets outside of Hollywood-Burbank Airport trapped at least six cars and another man in Sun Valley was forced to stay on his car's roof to avoid the rising water. According to the NWS, 1-3 inches of rain has fallen in the area and meteorologists are expecting 2-5 more inches of rain.

The weather service said that "life-threatening flash flooding" is possible in burn scars, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as near creeks and streams.

Pretty scary scene on the Lankershim Bridge over the NB 5 freeway @cbsla pic.twitter.com/QU6GDcWbGa — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) February 24, 2023

CalTrans recommends to "turn around, don't drown," when encountering flooded streets.

