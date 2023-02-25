Flooded streets trap cars across Los Angeles County
The rain has proven to be a formidable foe for many drivers in Los Angeles County.
On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for northern Los Angeles County, which includes much of the San Fernando Valley. The warning extended to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.
According to the National Weather Service, the following areas in Los Angeles County, as well as all the recent burns scars fall under the advisory:
- Burbank
- Griffith Park
- Universal City
- North Hollywood
- Pasadena
- Hollywood
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Van Nuys
- Beverly Hills
- Alhambra
- Encino
- Northridge
- Santa Clarita
- Chatsworth
- Woodland Hills
- Whittier
- West Covina
- Glendora
- San Dimas
Flooded streets outside of Hollywood-Burbank Airport trapped at least six cars and another man in Sun Valley was forced to stay on his car's roof to avoid the rising water. According to the NWS, 1-3 inches of rain has fallen in the area and meteorologists are expecting 2-5 more inches of rain.
The weather service said that "life-threatening flash flooding" is possible in burn scars, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as near creeks and streams.
CalTrans recommends to "turn around, don't drown," when encountering flooded streets.
