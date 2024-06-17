Firefighter injured battling Point Fire in Sonoma County; wildfire has potential for further spread

Firefighter injured battling Point Fire in Sonoma County; wildfire has potential for further spreadget the free app
At least one firefighter has been injured battling the Point Fire in Sonoma County which has burned more than 1,000 acres as of Monday morning.
Crews worked overnight to increase containment of the wildfire burning east-southeast of Lake Sonoma. Cal Fire reported Monday morning that the fire had burned 1,100 acres and had the potential for further spread.
Cal Fire's incident update at 6:02 a.m. indicated one firefighter had been injured, but there were no further details on the circumstances of the injury.
Crews took advantage of favorable conditions to continue building and strengthening control lines overnight, supported by three firefighting helicopters.
Cal Fire said at least 400 firefighters were working the fire from multiple agencies from Northern California, supported by numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Hundreds evacuated as Point Fire in Sonoma County grows
Hundreds of people have been evacuated as the Point Fire in Sonoma County grew quickly on Sunday.
Mandatory evacuations were issued for zone SON-2E2, in the Dry Creek Valley. Zone SON-2E3, also in the Dry Creek Valley in the area north of Mill Creek Road, south of Chemise Road, east of Wallace Creek Road and west of Dry Creek is under an evacuation warning, placing over 4,000 residents on high alert, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
An evacuation center has been set up at Laguna High School in Forestville.
Red Flag Warning issued for Napa County interior
Critical fire weather conditions exist Monday for portions of Napa County as gusty winds and low humidity have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the region.
The National Weather Service said gusty northerly winds of 30 to 40 mph will combine with afternoon relative humidity as low as 10% for the interior of Napa County, especially for elevations above about 1,000 feet.
The Red Flag Warning was in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The Weather Service said large fuels are still retaining some moisture, but grasses and brush are very dry and have contributed to several small grass fires over the past couple of weeks.
Spare the Air Alert issued because of smoke from Point Fire
Sunday's Point Fire in Sonoma County is sending smoke for miles throughout the North Bay which could also reach parts of the East Bay overnight, according to authorities.
As a result, a Spare the Air advisory has been issued for the rest of Sunday night and through Monday for the entire Bay Area.
A smoke trajectory simulation released by the National Weather Service shows a potential for the smoke to reach areas of Contra Costa County such as Concord and Antioch overnight into early Monday morning.
It is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to burn wood or manufactured fire logs in fireplaces, woodstoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits, or any other wood burning devices during a Spare the Air alert.
People who are sensitive to particulates in the air are advised to stay inside with doors and windows closed.
Point Fire leads to summer school closures
The Point Fire burning northern Sonoma County has prompted the school district to call off summer school classes in Healdsburg on Monday, according to the County Office of Education.
Healdsburg Unified School District has canceled all summer school classes because of evacuations, power outages and smoke from the fire, the school district said.
The Point Fire burning northwest of Healdsburg began at about 1 p.m. on Sunday on Skaggs Springs Road and by 6:45 p.m. it was up to 300 acres. Evacuations have been ordered for some areas near the fire.