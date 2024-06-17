Fast-spreading Aero Fire forces evacuations in Calaveras County

COPPEROPOLIS — A fast-spreading vegetation fire has burned at least 1,500 acres and forced evacuations in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, officials said Monday.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the fire, dubbed the Aero Fire, was in the area of Aero and Hunt roads. Containment was at zero as of 6 p.m.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said about 5,000 people are without power due to the fire.

Evacuations were for the area of Rock Creek Road from Highway 4 to Hunts Valley Road, both sides of Aero Road, Obyrnes Ferry Road to Copper Cove, and Highway 4 west to Town Square.

Road closures were in place along Highway 4 between Little John and Pool Station roads.

Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

People with small animals can evacuate to the Veterans Hall San Andreas at 156 Saint Charles Street. People with large animals can evacuate to the Frogtown Fairgrounds at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp.

Cal Fire said it has requested additional resources to assist.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

This is an area impacted by a red flag warning that was issued for Monday. Gusty winds and dry conditions all across the region create a higher fire risk and a chance for flames to spread quickly.