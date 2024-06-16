Fire near Lake Sonoma burns 100 acres, 15% contained; Evacuations ordered

CLOVERDALE -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the residents living near Lake Sonoma in northern Sonoma County due to a wildfire in the area that has burned more than 100 acres Sunday afternoon.

This notice affects all residents and business residents at the north end of West Dry Creek down to Fall Creek Road and all areas west of West Dry Creek Road in that area to Stewarts Point - Skaggs Springs Road as firefighters battle a vegetation fire off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road near Lake Sonoma.

The fire has consumed approximately 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread burning towards the south, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire air tankers are assisting in fighting the fire, which has been dubbed the Point Fire.