Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen wraps up testimony
Michael Cohen, the prosecution's final witness in Donald Trump's criminal trial, is back on the stand Monday for a fourth day of testimony, the last appearance he is expected to make.
Cohen is the key witness in the case against Trump as the only person who has testified that Trump had personal knowledge of an alleged scheme to falsify business records to cover up reimbursements for a pre-election "hush money" payment to an adult film star in 2016.
He's already faced seven hours of withering cross-examination depicting him as a frequent liar who is obsessed with Trump and determined to make money off the cases against him. Trump attorney Todd Blanche said on May 16, the most recent day of proceedings, that he has at least an hour of questions remaining for Cohen.
Prosecutors, who need Cohen's testimony to seal the case, also have more questions for him.
Last week, Blanche played for the jury clips of Cohen talking about Trump last year on his podcast.
"I truly f--king hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen was heard saying in one clip. "You better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to my family."
Cohen has admitted to lying under oath about the $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 stemming from the deal, including bank fraud and campaign finance violations.
Prosecutors allege 34 business records were falsified to cover up that payment, and have shown the jury the invoices, vouchers and checks that correspond to each felony charge Trump faces. The former president has pleaded not guilty.
Cohen fields questions about preparing for testimony
Blanche, Trump's attorney, began by asking Cohen about his contacts with reporters, prosecutors and others regarding his trial testimony and an earlier appearance before Congress.
Blanche asked Cohen if he had spoken to any reporters about what happened in court last week. Cohen said he didn't: "I spoke to reporters to say hello, how I'm doing, but I didn't speak about what happened last week."
Trump's attorney then asked how many times Cohen has met with prosecutors in the case. Cohen acknowledged it was "probably closer to 20," with some meetings lasting more than two hours. The last time he met with them was about 10 days ago, he said.
Cohen said some of the questions prosecutors asked him on the stand had come up in their preparation sessions, but noted that "there were many questions I had not heard before."
Blanche also asked him whether he had met with Dan Goldman about his congressional testimony in 2019, where Cohen has admitted he lied. Goldman, now a member of Congress, was previously the head of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee and a key member of the legal team for House Democrats when they pursued Trump's first impeachment. Cohen said he met with him twice about his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.
Cohen called back to the stand
Cohen has been called back to the stand for his fourth day of testimony. On Thursday, Trump attorney Todd Blanche said he had about an hour's worth of additional questions planned for Cohen.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said she might need about the same amount of time for questions on redirect.
After Cohen is dismissed, the prosecution will rest.
Judge skeptical of allowing email about Cohen's meeting with attorney
Prosecutors said Todd Blanche, Trump's lead attorney, advised them that he would seek to admit into evidence an email regarding a meeting between Cohen and Bob Costello, an attorney who met with Cohen in 2018 about possibly representing him. Cohen testified that he didn't trust Costello, and thought he was trying to establish a "back channel" to Trump and Rudy Giuliani.
Costello's law partner wrote to Cohen and referenced the meeting, saying they were "very pleased with the discussion." Blanche said the email was a "direct impeachment to what Mr. Cohen testified."
Prosecutors said it was hearsay and shouldn't be admitted, noting that Cohen never replied to the email. Merchan seemed to agree.
"At this point, at this moment, I'm not going to allow it in," the judge said. "It doesn't express the opinion of Mr. Cohen, I don't think you can impeach him on this."
Judge says trial will go into next week
Kicking off the day, Merchan said a number of outstanding issues means the trial will continue next week. He had said earlier that both sides might be able to begin presenting their summations, or closing arguments, as early as tomorrow.
"It's become apparent that we'll not be able to sum up tomorrow," he said. Instead, the parties should be prepared to begin summations next Tuesday. The court is off on Friday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Merchan has said he didn't want a lengthy break between summations and jury deliberations.
"It was either have a long break now, or have a long break then, and unfortunately, the calendar is what it is," he said Monday.
Attorneys for both sides then began arguing over the admissibility of evidence that Trump's team wants to introduce.
Early start to first day of week six
Trump trial proceedings typically kick off at 9:30 a.m., but the judge ordered an 8:45 gavel for Monday.
Two sides will be arguing over objections related to possible upcoming exhibits, and the judge, Juan Merchan, has elected to hear the debate before the jury arrives. The idea is to both not waste the jury's time, and also to keep things moving toward closing arguments.