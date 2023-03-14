Downed trees, power outages reported across Bay Area as new storm slams region

Downed trees, power outages reported across Bay Area as new storm slams regionget the free app
SAN FRANCISCO -- Downed trees and power lines were reported across Northern California as high winds from the latest atmospheric river storm added new problems to a region already impacted by the wet weather.
A high wind warning was in effect for the entire region from the North Bay to the Central Coast until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were being felt in the valleys and up to 70 mph along the coast and hills above 1,000 feet.
Tuesday afternoon's high winds were downing trees, knocking down power lines and even blowing out windows in a San Francisco skyscraper.
Nearly 275,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the South Bay and East Bay.
Meanwhile, rain was expected to increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday. Monterey County remained the region with the most intense flooding where thousands have already been driven from their homes. The weather service said the Pajaro River levee breach and the Salinas River would continue to run over their banks.
In the Bay Area, downpours and minor roadway flooding led to treacherous driving conditions on local freeways. The California Highway Patrol was handling dozens of traffic incidents, including a jackknifed big rig on Interstate Highway 680 near Sunol and another big rig overturned by high winds on the Bay Bridge.
PG&E crews are scrambling Tuesday afternoon to restore power to nearly 275,000 customers around the Bay Area, officials said in the latest update on regional outages.
The South Bay is reporting the most outages, with 114,763 without power as of 2 p.m.
In the East Bay 88,621 are affected, 61,967 on the Peninsula, 7,439 in the North Bay and 1,869 in San Francisco, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.
The numbers have climbed by more than 100,000 customers since 12:30 p.m., when PG&E reported more than 155,000 without power.
The reason for the escalating outages is rain, accompanied by intense gusts that have led to downed trees and wires in every part of the Bay Area.
Winds of 74 mph have been clocked at San Francisco International Airport; 97 mph at Mount Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains; 93 mph along Mines Road in the East Bay; and 71 mph in the Las Trampas and Oakland hills, McFarland said.
"Elsewhere, widespread gusts 45-55 mph have been reported and will continue with isolated gusts 65+ mph possible through the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys, as well as along the Sierra foothills and over elevated terrain," McFarland said.
Another update on outages is expected at 5 p.m. PG&E has outage information including an interactive map available on its website.
Customers can report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
Both BART and Caltrain were reporting major delays Tuesday because of the effects of the high winds across the Bay Area.
BART had already been experiencing delays Tuesday morning of at least 20 minutes because of the rain from the latest atmospheric river storm. At 2:25 p.m. BART reported major delays because of the high winds blowing trees and branches onto tracks, including a down tree at the Richmond Station platform.
Meanwhile on the Peninsula, Caltrain said as of 2 p.m. that they were dealing with at least 16 downed trees and branches along the system.
In an update on their website, Caltrain said four trees were down near Burlingame station, causing delays in both directions. While crews work to clear the trees, SamTrans is offering limited bus service between the Millbrae Transit Center and the Hayward Park station in San Mateo.
At least 5,000 customers are without power in Walnut Creek, due to high winds blowing down trees and power lines in Central Contra Costa County. Most of the damage was around Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT -- Flights at San Francisco International Airport resumed Tuesday afternoon, after strong winds prompted a ground stop.
"Strong winds at SFO causing delays. Currently on a ground stop with airplanes waiting at gates and on the tarmac," the airport tweeted shortly before 1:45 p.m.
Around 2:05 p.m., the airport said the ground stop had ended, but SFO was on a ground delay program. Travelers were urged to check with their airline for flight status.
No weather-related delays have been announced at Oakland International Airport or San Jose Mineta International Airport.
PAJARO, Monterey County -- With flood waters still rising in Monterey County, a new, powerful storm front fueled by moisture from the Hawaiian Islands bore down on the region.
The atmospheric river began pummeling the region beginning late Monday night. A low-pressure system spinning northeast of the Bay Area will intensify the storm's rain and winds.
Among the reports of trees down Tuesday were incidents in San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, and Santa Cruz County.
The latest in a relentless parade of 11 atmospheric rivers has left behind flooding, landslides, treacherous highways, toppled trees and widespread power outages.
Tuesday's downpours elevated the San Lorenzo River to flooding level in community of Felton nestled in the Santa Cruz Mountains, waterway to the minor flooding level at 16.9 feet by 1 p.m.