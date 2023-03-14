Update: High winds topple trees, blow out windows of San Francisco skyscraper

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday afternoon's high winds were downing trees, knocking down power lines, and blowing out windows in a San Francisco skyscraper.

San Francisco Fire issued a shelter-in-place order around 2 p.m., warning local residents and workers of glass being blown out of the 52-story building located in the city's Financial District.

SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER FOR 555 CALIFORNIA STREET



STREET CLOSURES IN THE AREA FOLLOW @SFPD DIRECTIONS



THIS IS FOR GLASS FALLING HIGH RISE pic.twitter.com/QrcSwCDURP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 14, 2023

Tuesday afternoon's high winds were downing trees and knocking down power lines all over the Bay Area, including Highway 92, which was closed near Half Moon Bay.

Nearly 275,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the South Bay and East Bay.

Firefighters are working on getting the eucalyptus tree removed so that Highway 92 can reopen. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/H4b0hhD1nL — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 14, 2023

The South Bay was reporting the most outages, with 114,763 without power as of 2 p.m. In the East Bay 88,621 are affected, 61,967 on the Peninsula, 7,439 in the North Bay and 1,869 in San Francisco, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

The numbers have climbed by more than 100,000 customers since 12:30 p.m. when PG&E reported more than 155,000 without power, including at least 5,000 customers in Walnut Creek alone.

There were multiple trees and power lines down around Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. Police urged people to avoid the area of Scots Lane between Elise Court and Green View Road due to trees blocking the roadway. Police also said to avoid the area of Homestead Avenue, which was blocked from Marshall Drive to Holly Street due to downed trees and powerlines, and the area of Huston Road and Camino Verde Street, as a 75-to-100-foot-tall tree was down in the road.

Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road at Wiget Drive is closed due to trees and power lines down. There are also trees down in the Boyd Road and Pleasant Hill Road area between Cleaveland Road and W. Hookston in Pleasant Hill, as well as in the area of Paso Nogal Park near Wildflower and Longfellow drives.

In Berkeley, police say motorists should avoid the 2900 block of Dwight Way east of Hillside Avenue (near the Clark Kerr campus) due to a fallen tree that took down powerlines.

In the South Bay, a tree blocked a stretch of Highway 85 near Fremont Avenue, prompting a closure of all southbound lanes. Around 2 p.m., one lane had reopened, with two lanes remaining blocked.

A downed tree blocks southbound Highway 85 near Fremont Avenue in Sunnyvale on March 14, 2023. CBS

Downed trees were seen in communities across the South Bay, including Saratoga.

A downed tree blocks a road in Saratoga on March 14, 2023. CBS

On the Peninsula, San Mateo police report downed trees and powerlines creating street closures on 9th Avenue, from Palm Avenue to S. El Camino and 12 Avenue from South B Street to S. Railroad Avenue.

A large tree knocked down by strong winds on Tuesday also blocked both directions of El Camino Real at Clark Drive in San Mateo, police said. The road was expected to be closed for at least an hour, police said in an advisory shortly before 2 p.m.

Power lines were also down in Scotts Valley in the Santa Cruz Mountains, in the area of 380 Bethany Drive.