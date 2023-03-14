'The water will come'; Atmospheric river slams into waterlogged Bay Area

PAJARO -- Resignation resonated in Rigoberto Estrada's voice as he stood outside of his flood damaged home, another atmospheric river was slamming into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday.

"The water will come," he told KPIX.

The region has become waterlogged as a relentless parade of 11 atmospheric rivers have rolled through the region since Dec. 26.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

In their wake, they have left behind flooding, landslides, treacherous highways, toppled trees and widespread power outages.

And millions of weary residents.

"Atmospheric river to bring significant impacts to the region today," National Weather Service forecasters warned on Tuesday morning. "Strong damaging winds, power outages, additional flooding, and road closures are all anticipated. Avoid unnecessary travel."

Saturated hillsides were already beginning to shift. The Bohemian Hwy south of Occidental in western Sonoma County was blocked by a slide early Tuesday.

occidental-slide kpix

A massive tree came crashing down in a Santa Rosa neighborhood, pulling down powerlines and cutting electricity to more than a dozen homes.

santa-rosa-tree-down kpix

The downpours and minor roadway flooding led to treacherous driving conditions on local freeways. At 8:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was handling more than 30 traffic incidents. The most impactful crash took place on I-608.

680-backup kpix

A big rig jackknifed in rain-soaked northbound lanes of I-680 near Sunol, forcing a two-hour shutdown that triggered an East Bay backup stretching for miles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 4:10 a.m. between the Calaveras Road and the Pleasanton/Sunol Rd exit.

Meanwhile at San Francisco International Airport, nearly 100 flights had already been delayed by 7 a.m. High winds and downpours forced the FAA to issue a ground hold. Flights were being delayed by nearly 1 1/2 hours.

"With respect to the rain, the highest rainfall amounts through the day will be in the coastal ranges and inland hills with 2-3 inches totals from the Santa Cruz Mountains northward and 3-6 inches in the Santa Lucia ranges with isolated amounts up to 8 inches in the favored peaks," forecasters said. "Elsewhere, look for 0.5-2 inches with the greatest in the North Bay."

Forecasters said as the day unfolds winds will play a more prominent role in the weather onslaught. A high wind warning was in effect for the region until 11 p.m.

Also Read:

"Rain will increase in coverage and intensity through the remainder of the morning as a strengthening surface low approaches the northern and central California coast," weather service forecasters said. "As such, southerly winds will strengthen to around at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected along the coast, ridges, peaks and coastal gaps. Winds will be strongest between 4 a.m. and noon."

A flood watch and a flood advisory have also been issued for the entire Bay Area. Monterey County remains the region will the most intense flooding.

Thousands have been driven from their homes. The weather service said the Pajaro River levee breach and the Salinas River would continue to run over their banks.

Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for the Community of #Pajaro due to a #LeveeBreak. Please heed evac warnings/orders. Pajaro River levee broke early this morning resulting in active flooding. #Evacuate if told. #TurnAroundDontDrown @Cal_OES @CaltransHQ @CAgovernor pic.twitter.com/tDttiTcaC0 — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) March 11, 2023

The Pajaro River's first levee rupture has now grown to at least 400 feet since it failed late Friday, officials said.

More than 8,500 people were forced to evacuate, and about 50 people had to be rescued as the water rose that night.

Still, some stayed behind in Pajaro, an unincorporated community that is known for its strawberry crops and is now mostly flooded. The largely Latino farmworker community there is already struggling to find food with so many roads and businesses closed in the storm's aftermath.

"Some people have nowhere to go, and maybe that's why there's still people around," resident Jorbelit Rincon said Monday. "Pretty much they don't know where to go and don't have money to provide for themselves."

A second breach opened up another 100 feet of the levee closer to the Pacific coast, providing a "relief valve" for the floodwaters to recede near the mouth of the river, officials said Monday during a news conference.

Built in the late 1940s to provide flood protection, the levee has been a known risk for decades and had several breaches in the 1990s. Emergency repairs to a section of the berm were undertaken in January. A $400 million rebuild is set to begin in the next few years.

Monterey County officials also warned that the Salinas River could cause significant flooding of roadways and agricultural land, cutting off the Monterey Peninsula from the rest of the county. The city of Monterey and other communities are located on the peninsula.

Undersheriff Keith Boyd said first responders have rescued about 170 people who were stranded within the county's evacuation areas since Friday, including a woman and her baby who got stuck trying to drive through high waters.

The undersheriff said 20 to 40 people remained trapped Monday near the Salinas River because the roads were impassible for rescuers.

Authorities had not received reports of any deaths or missing persons related to the storm as of Monday afternoon.

Winery and agricultural experts from the region said they are concerned about the storms' effect on crops — both ones in the ground that are currently submerged and ones that should be planted for the upcoming growing season.

Karla Loreto, who works at a Pajaro gas station, said she is worried about the toll the flooding will take on the area's farmworkers.

"The fields are flooded right now," she said Monday. "Probably no jobs there right now. For this year, probably no strawberries, no blackberries, no blueberries."