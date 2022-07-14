Brush fire reignites along BART Antioch line, affecting service between Pleasant Hill, Concord

Brush fire reignites along BART Antioch line, affecting service between Pleasant Hill, Concordget the free app
A brush fire that was thought to have been extinguished has reignited and was affecting BART service on the Antioch line Thursday afternoon.
BART said in a tweet that Antioch-bound trains from San Francisco International Airport may turn back at Pleasant Hill. Trains into Concord from Antioch station were turning back to Antioch.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Grass fire limits BART Yellow Line service between Pleasant Hill, Concord stations
BART said Yellow Line riders may have limited service between Pleasant Hill and Concord because of the grass fire by the tracks in the area.
County Connection buses providing service between Pleasant Hill, Concord BART stations
BART said County Connection bus routes 11, 14 & 15 were available between Concord and Pleasant Hill stations because of the trackside grass fire.
Bus drivers will accept BART tickets as fare during the bus bridge.