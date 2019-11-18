An 18-year-old Los Banos resident was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found shot to death early Sunday in Turlock, police said.
Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue in San Francisco.
"The past 24 hours have been incredibly difficult," said the Ojai Raptor Center.
The Perseids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back over 2,000 years. It's one of the most active showers of the year, typically seeing between 50 and 100 meteors per hour.
A suspect accused of killing a Martinez man had been recently released on his own recognizance in connection with several burglary cases, police said.
What started as a rollover response quickly turned into a four-legged chase for San Francisco firefighters and CHP officers.
A Northern California city declared a state of emergency Saturday after malware disrupted 911 routing, police and fire dispatch and other critical city systems.
An Oakland woman remains in intensive care with severe head injuries and internal bleeding after a car allegedly stolen by two young boys crashed into her as she walked a dog Thursday morning, family members said.
California's unemployment rate remains among the highest in the nation as more residents turn to state benefits for financial support — but some say they're struggling to get help from the agency responsible for processing those claims.
A Bay area couple is retiring this fall after serving as resource parents, traditionally known as foster parents, for 30 years.
Following the completion of the World Cup in which the Bay Area was among the hosts, fans and players say the excitement around could bring the sport to the next level.
An Oakland woman's nonprofit has been giving away free diapers to Bay Area families in need for the last 17 years.
Tommy and May Chin Tong launched the Golden Star Radio Company and began producing "The Chinese Hour" from their basement studio in 1939. It's believed to be the first Chinese-language radio program in North America.
Gene Nakamura spent 25 years coaching girls' basketball at Berkeley High School. He built a powerhouse program, winning 15 North Coast Section Titles, seven Northern California championships and two California State Titles.