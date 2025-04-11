Oakland's theater make Variety's list of "Coolest Movie Theaters in the World"

The Grand Lake Theater in Oakland has been named one of the "Coolest Movie Theaters in the World" by Variety and is the only Bay Area theater to make the cut.

Allen Michaan has run the theatre since 1980, even purchasing the property a few years ago, which will be a century old in 2026.

"It is a splendid survivor of the movie palace era," Michaan said.

Most of the original interior remains intact with minimal remodeling.

"Let's start with number one, the main auditorium," Michaan said, showing off the facility.

When you walk in it feels more like you're going to see a Broadway show than a blockbuster movie.

It quickly becomes clear why the theatre just made Variety's list of the "Coolest Movie Theaters in the World," alongside the oldest theatre in the world, one owned by Quentin Tarantino, and another that survived Nazi occupation.

"It was a complete surprise when I saw it in my email from the Daily Variety," Michaan said.

Michaan has poured his heart and soul into this place for more than four decades.

He believes it made the list because they've maintained the original feel of the theatre, which once was the home of Vaudeville shows.

"It harkens back to what it was like going to the theatre in the 40s and the 50s," Michaan said.

The curtain weighs 2,000 pounds and was used at the old Fox Theater in San Francisco.

It pulls up to reveal a movie screen, and in front of it is another surprise.

"We have a magnificent Wurlitzer organ which is played on the weekends before the Friday and Saturday night shows," Michaan said.

Before some showings, they played "Over the Rainbow" as guests filtered into the auditorium.

"This is what we call the new wing," said Michaan walking into a side theatre. "We created this space in 1985 out of the storefronts."

Michaan turned retail space into two more unique theaters, one has an Egyptian theme.

"So the illusion of watching a movie here is to be in an outdoor courtyard under a twinkling star sky," Michaan said as he pointed at the ceiling.

It's an atmosphere people can't find anywhere else. Gerald Price has been attending showings here for decades.

"I was born and raised in Oakland so I would say, 50 years," responded Price when asked how long he has been attending movies at the theatre.

He says if he can, he'll keep coming for another 50.

"Local businesses need all the support that they can get," Price said. "The popcorn is better than some of the other theaters, easy to park, good restaurants down here too in case you want to get something to eat afterward."

Price was seeing a film upstairs in the original theater's mezzanine, which has been converted into an independent theatre.

While much of the original structure remains, Michaan admits there were some needed upgrades

"This is actually one of the seats from the theatre. So in those days, it wasn't quite as comfortable as what we have now in our theaters," Michaan said as he pointed to a wooden chair with just a small amount of cushioning on the seat.

They've also continued to maintain and upgrade the iconic Grand Lake Theatre sign that illuminates the street below.

"We get a lot of compliments and our customers are very loyal," Michaan said.

A piece of living history is on the corner of Lake Park and Grand Avenues.