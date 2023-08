Train hits and kills pedestrian in downtown Sacramento One person on a bicycle has been killed by a freight train in downtown Sacramento. According to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), at around 3:16 p.m., a BNSF train hit a pedestrian "trespasser" in the area of the P Street railroad crossing. The victim, described as 40-50 years old, was on a bicycle when they were hit, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.