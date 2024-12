TOUGHER ON CRIME: What Prop 36 means for California Crime was on the 2024 ballot in California, and the decision by voters was decisive. Despite vocal opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic Party leaders, California voters overwhelmingly passed Prop 36. This year-long investigation takes a closer look at the many components of California's new "tougher on crime" law, from retail theft to drug treatment courts to the governor's fight to keep Prop 36 off the ballot.