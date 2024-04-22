Watch CBS News

The Answer: Healthy habits to help go green?

Earth Day is a time to focus on ways to preserve and protect our planet, and there are things you can do to not only support the planet but also your health. What are some healthy habits that can help you go green? Here's The Answer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.