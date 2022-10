Survey: Generation Z's favorite restaurant is Chick-fil-A Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey. A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice. Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.