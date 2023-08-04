Stockton police shooting suspect to be arraigned in court Friday Authorities say the shooting happened on Wednesday as the officer was trying to pull over Sunthawon Savon for allegedly carjacking a 69-year-old man just a few minutes earlier. The suspect is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Four people were also detained as part of the investigation. Police say they are still trying to figure out if any other shooters were involved. Authorities say a pistol and rifle were used in the shooting. The police sergeant was hit in the chest in an area that was not protected by his bulletproof vest. The Stockton Police Officers Association says the nine-year veteran is now recovering at home.