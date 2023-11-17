Watch CBS News

Snoop Dogg announces he's giving up smoking

Snoop Dogg is in the news this morning after saying Thursday, that, "after much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time." Of course, he's referring to marijuana cigarettes.
