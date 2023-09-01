Sexually violent predator William Stephenson likely won't be released in Placer County until he's gi The debate continues regarding the release of a sexually violent predator in Placer County. William Robert Stephenson is expected to be released into the community, an idea causing a firestorm among residents. Nearly everyone, including Stephenson, the state, and local and state officials, believes Stephenson should be released to a fixed residence for the protection of the community and Stephenson.