San Joaquin Pride Center hires security for controversial fundraiser at Pixie Woods The San Joaquin Pride Center says they were forced to hire security for protection after backlash over a drag show at Pixie Woods. The San Joaquin County Republican Assembly rallied against the event, saying it shouldn't be called "family friendly." The event is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ community. Organizers say it's an opportunity to educate kids and families.