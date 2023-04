Rollover crash on Hwy. 50 near Pollock Pines injures several people A rollover crash on eastbound Highway 50 near Pollock Pines Sunday was classified as a mass casualty incident. Just afternoon, two cars were involved in a crash near Bridal Veil Falls. A critical patient was flown to the hospital, and an ambulance took four others. Seven people were treated at the scene. Investigators cleared the road at around 1:30 p.m.