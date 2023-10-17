Rep. Jim Jordan fails to get a majority in first round of speaker vote Republican Jim Jordan has failed to win a majority in the first new House Speaker ballot, sending the lower chamber back for more rounds of voting to elect a permanent leader. Jordan lost 20 Republicans, winning just 200 votes, falling shy of the 217 needed. Democrats nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who received 212 votes. To win, Jordan will need almost the full majority of his colleagues behind him in a House floor vote.