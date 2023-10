Pres. Biden: "We stand with Israel" On Tuesday, Pres. Biden condemned the Hamas militant group's bloody attacks on Israel that took place over the weekend, calling them an "act of sheer evil" and forcefully declaring that "we stand with Israel." He went on to say the people of Israel experienced "pure, unadulterated evil" at the "bloody hands" of Hamas, which has long been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.