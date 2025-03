CBS13 political analysts Gary Dietrich weights in possible California voting identification, UC hiring freeze and Gov. Newsom's latest podcast.

Potential California voting ID laws, UC funding cuts and Newsom's latest podcast CBS13 political analysts Gary Dietrich weights in possible California voting identification, UC hiring freeze and Gov. Newsom's latest podcast.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On