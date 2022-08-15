Watch CBS News

Over 1,000 tips submitted for Kiely Rodni

Authorities say they've received over 1,000 tips for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni. And as the tips continue coming in, they'll continue to investigate them. Sunday marks day 9 since the Truckee party where Rodni was last seen.
