Newsom and GOP challenger Dahle debate; Newsom vows to complete 4-year term if re-elected Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies — which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads challenging Republican leaders in Florida and Texas -- potential opponents in a presidential election.