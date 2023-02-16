CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
News
All News
Sacramento News
California News
Politics
Health
Consumer
Investigations
Wildfires
Pets
Call Kurtis
Uplifting
Weather
Latest Weather
Weather Watchers
Radar
Send Your Weather Footage
Sports
All Sports
Sports Friday
Sports Sunday
CBS Sports HQ
Kings
49ers
SF Giants
A's
Raiders
Sharks
Video
More
CBS13 News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Contests
Links & Numbers
Send A News Tip
See What's On CBS13
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
Log In
Search
Search
Live TV
Watch CBS News
California may ban forced prison labor, servitude
Lawmakers in Nevada and California are advancing legislation to remove "involuntary servitude" from their states' constitutions, a move that follows four states' bans on forced labor that passed in ballot measures last fall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On