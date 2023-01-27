Watch CBS News

Local 49ers super fan going to the Super Bowl

A local veteran was surprised with the trip of a lifetime honoring a lifetime of service. Faithful to the 49ers and Uncle Sam, the story of one man's loyalty to the nation and Niners is on display wall-to-wall in his Tracy home.
