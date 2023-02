Jim Denney's set to reopen with contemporary twist A beloved downtown Sacramento diner, Jim Denny's, is set to reopen with a contemporary twist. This Sacramento staple on 12th street closed in 2020 after 85 years in business. According to the Sac Bee, the former owner of 'South' is taking over with some fresh takes on the classic American fare. The reopening is slated to happen sometime this spring.