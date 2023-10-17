Israeli airstrikes hit southern Gaza As Israel's military prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza, and the humanitarian crisis deepens there, this morning Israel took aim at southern Gaza with a massive strike in a residential neighborhood. Palestinian officials say Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 3,000 people, with more than 12,000 injured. That number is expected to increase after the latest airstrikes. Officials say hospitals in Gaza have entered a stage of "actual collapse" because of electricity cuts and fuel shortages.