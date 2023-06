Increased thunderstorms putting Sierra firefighters on alert for lightning spot fires Storms in the Sierra have given fire agencies plenty of work to keep blazes from spreading. So far, firefighters are putting out lightning spot fires quickly. There's already been plenty of action this year in the Sierra. Of the 22 fires within Tahoe National Forest, 15 were caused by lightning strikes. While the extra moisture has helped dry fuels, it's also creating new chances for lightning.