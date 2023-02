Hunkered down and prepared for days of snow, storm impacts Northern California Drivers on I-80 got a surprise if they missed reports of closures due to low visibility and white-out conditions that led to an hours-long closure from Applegate to the state line on Monday. Up the hill, feet of snow had already fallen Monday and more continued to fall. Which forced homeowners in higher elevations to hunker down and prepare for days-long impacts from snow.