How Alexandra Capelouto's memory was a political pawn inside California's Capitol You may remember Alexandra Capelouto, the Riverside County college student who died after taking half a fentanyl-laced prescription pill. Hers was among the first deaths to be investigated as fentanyl poisoning. The Capelouto family just won a landmark $5.8 million civil verdict against the man who sold her the pill. CBS News California's Julie Watts investigates how state legislators played politics with a young woman’s memory.