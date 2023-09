Halle Berry says Drake didn't get her permission to use her "slime" photo Halley Berry is not happy with Drake. The actress and director recently posted a note on Instagram, which read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you're a woman!" Some people in the comments took it to mean she referring to rapper Drake for using a photo of her covered in slim to promote his single, "Slime You Out." Berry was asked about it in the comments and she responded, "Didn't get my permission."